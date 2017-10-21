Aoun, Hariri sound alarm on Syrian refugee crisis

President Michel Aoun called Friday for a united Lebanese position on addressing the Syrian refugee crisis as Prime Minister Saad Hariri warned of the dire political, security and socio-economic consequences of the crisis.



Aoun also signaled that Lebanon's patience was running out concerning the international community's promises to help it cope with the adverse effects of over 1 million displaced Syrians, saying that Lebanon would not wait for a political or military settlement for the 6-year-old Syrian war to repatriate the refugees.



Aoun's plea and Hariri's warning came during a Cabinet session dominated by the worsening repercussions of the refugee crisis on the country's economy, security and stability with no signs of an imminent solution to the conflict in Syria.



Speaking during the Cabinet session, Hariri warned that the problem of the displaced Syrians was reverberating negatively in several fields.



Hariri said Thursday that the Cabinet will meet next week to begin drafting the 2018 budget.

...