Kataeb, LF condemn Akkar offices vandalism

The Kataeb party and the Lebanese Forces Sunday condemned the attempted arson of their offices in the town of Minyara in Akkar, statements from both parties said.



Gemayel's killers were sentenced to death in absentia Friday, 35 years after a bomb was detonated targeting Gemayel in Beirut's Ashrafieh district.



The trial recalled Civil War divisions, as Kataeb and Lebanese Forces members joined Gemayel's family at the sentencing hearing at Beirut's Justice Palace, while members of the Syrian Socialist National Party protested outside the court and in Tayyouneh, calling the killing of Gemayel a national duty, not a crime.

