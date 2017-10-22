Aoun more open to consensus: Machnouk

Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk said Sunday that President Michel Aoun has taken an open approach to all parties and shown increased understanding of the country's constitutional mechanisms since his election.



Every passing day shows more and more that the President recognizes all others and is committed to dealing with them politically and accepting the differences of those who disagree with him," Machnouk said during a Future Movement event in Beirut.



He added that Aoun is keen on political consensus and that his actions thus far have been in compliance with his constitutional powers.



In reference to the Special Tribunal for Lebanon, charged with investigating the 2005 assassination of former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, Machnouk said the verdict would be expected in less than two years.

...