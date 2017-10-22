Disagreement in Cabinet not based on personal reasons: Hasbani

Following a Cabinet meeting to discuss power barges, Health Minister Ghassan Hasbani said Sunday that the Lebanese Forces' disagreement on certain issues was not based on personal reasons; rather it was the result of the party wanting to keep state institutions on track.



After the session, Information Minister Melhem Riachi said the Lebanese Forces' three ministers objected to a decision to task a ministerial committee with studying the companies' offers and presenting its findings to the Cabinet because they wanted all reports to go through the Tenders Department.

...