Druze personal status law changes spark concerns

Decades after the Druze personal status law was issued, Lebanon's Parliament last month endorsed a series of amendments that were applauded by those who spent years lobbying for changes. But even after a draft law to adjust certain articles of the 1948 legislation was agreed upon by lawmakers on Sept. 19, some changes continued to stir controversy among Druze religious judges.



The change to this law resulted in the custody age for children being raised from 9 to 14 for girls, and from 7 to 12 for boys.



Both Bou Hamdan and Jumblatt referred to the law's Article 55, which was adjusted to clearly state that the mother should be awarded custody only if she were proven capable of caring for the child.



This article also states that the mother's right to custody would be forfeited if she remarries – which both women believe clearly makes divorce a difficult decision.



Other, less controversial, amendments were also made to the Druze personal status law.



It took years before the draft law was finalized and adopted by Druze spiritual leader Sheikh Naim Hasan and Druze lawmakers.

...