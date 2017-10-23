For Lebanon’s disabled, change is a marathon not a sprint

Thousands of runners took to the start line of the third Tripoli "Together We Can Run," race Sunday with the intention of raising awareness for the needs of people with disabilities.



The race aimed to promote awareness about Law 220/2000, which concerns people with special needs, and was held in cooperation with the Social Affairs Ministry, the Municipality of Qalamoun and a number of associations.



The first race, started by Col. Nasser Al-Din, saw 38 participants in wheelchairs race for 10 kilometers on a circuit from Qalamoun to Al-Natour.



A race for people of all ages with special needs followed, covering a distance of 1 kilometer.



The day's final race was a fun run of 5 kilometers for participants of all ages; more than 7,000 took part.

...