Olives, nature’s fuel, are powering the south

HASBAYA, Lebanon: The villagers of south Lebanon's Marjayoun and Hasbaya have found a new way to heat their homes and power their machines: compressed pellets made from by-products of olive pressing.



Villagers from the area, alongside villagers from the nearby Bint Jbeil, grow olives to press for oil but have started using the byproducts for power.



The olive pulp, made of leftover olives and pips after the oil pressing process, is churned up until it becomes soft.



Anwar Abu Ghaida, who owns an olive press in Hasbaya, said he had benefited from the olive peat pellets in many ways in his work.

...