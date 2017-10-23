Ramallah cancels screening of film ‘The Insult’

The Palestinian city of Ramallah Sunday canceled the planned screening of Lebanese film "The Insult" after activists called for a boycott of themovie over its director's "normalization" with Israel. The film, which deals with the Lebanese Civil War, was scheduled to be screened Monday in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, as part of the "Days of Cinema" festival.



But the city's municipality decided Sunday to cancel the showing at a city-run facility after pressure from Palestinian activists who accused French-Lebanese director Ziad Doueiri of promoting "normalization" with Israel.

...