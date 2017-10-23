Lebanese Forces awaiting investigation after Akkar office arson

Late Saturday, unknown assailants attempted to burn the adjacent offices of the two parties in the Akkar town of Minyara, however, the attack only left cosmetic damage and burned the flags adorning the front of the building.



Both the Kataeb party and LF separately condemned the arson attack on their offices in Minyara, linking it to a verdict issued late last week against the killers of president-elect Bachir Gemayel.



SSNP members Habib al-Shartouni and Nabil Alam convicted Friday following a trial in absentia over the 1982 bombing that killed President-elect Bachir Gemayel.



Members from the Kataeb and Lebanese Forces joined Gemayel's family at the sentencing hearing at Beirut's Justice Palace, while SSNP members protested outside the court and in Tayyouneh, calling the killing of Gemayel a national duty, not a crime.



However, SSNP official in Akkar Sassin Youssef brushed off accusations his party was responsible.

...