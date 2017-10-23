Elections will take place '1 million percent': Berri

Next year's Parliamentary elections will be held on time "1 million percent," Speaker Nabih Berri said over the weekend.



Despite his assurances, the speaker also voiced his displeasure with the new electoral law.



Before reaching consensus on the proportional system, the government was on the verge of adopting the highly controversial Orthodox Gathering Law.



Turning to the Syrian refugee crisis that continues to strain the Lebanese economy and stability, Berri said that there were safe zones inside Syria to which refugees could return to.

