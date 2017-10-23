LF ministers could resign, Geagea says

The resignation of Lebanese Forces ministers from the government is possible, the party's chief said Monday.



Speaking to a delegation from the Future Movement in Melbourne, Australia, LF chief Samir Geagea added to widespread speculation that three LF ministers would resign from Prime Minister Saad Hariri's government.



Despite a "political understanding" reached to elect President Michel Aoun after a two-plus year vacancy in the country's top political post, tensions have risen within Cabinet.

...