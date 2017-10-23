Israel accuses Hezbollah of Golan shelling to spark war with Syria

Israel accused Hezbollah on Monday of orchestrating shelling across the Golan Heights frontier in order to stoke Israeli-Syrian fighting, and called on Syrian President Bashar Assad and his big-power ally Russia to curb the Lebanese guerrillas.



Israel has largely stayed out of the six-year civil war in the neighbouring enemy state, but has threatened to step up strikes if attacked from the Golan or to prevent Assad's Iranian and Hezbollah reinforcements setting up Syrian garrisons.



Syria's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, after projectiles fired from Syria drew an Israeli attack on three Syrian artillery guns, that Israeli strikes would have "grave consequences".

...