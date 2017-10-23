Geagea suspends member over remarks about Hezbollah official

Lebanese Forces head Samir Geagea suspended a party member Monday over inflammatory comments made against a Hezbollah official.



Eid, who is head of LF's strategic communications department, reportedly posted a tweet Sunday targeting Hezbollah's deputy chief Sheikh Naim Qassem.



Qassem's comments appeared to have been indirectly responding to a verdict issued last week sentencing the killers of President-elect Gemayel to death in absentia, 35 years after Gemayel was assassinated in a bombing in Beirut's Ashrafieh area.



His comments were the first from a senior Hezbollah official on the subject.

...