When civilians are police, jury, judge

Frustrated with Lebanese security, a man under the alias of Sami Beiruti took to social media in 2013 to create an online community of vigilantes looking to serve justice into their own hands using Facebook. His page "Wainiyeh al-Dawle" names and shames people by posting videos and photos of individuals engaging in "immoral and illegal behavior".



Implicating videos and photos are crowdsourced by anyone with access to the page.



Once published, followers or viewers of Wainiyeh al-Dawle are provided the opportunity to personally enact justice whether it be publicly identifying individuals in the video or simply leaving rebuking comments. For submissions in which individuals have already been identified by the source, Beiruti immediately posts all personal details.



While many have posted messages of praise on the page commending the work of Wainiyeh al-Dawle, others are wary that the group of online vigilantes are walking a fine line – and in some cases, may have gone too far.



Lara Bitar and Mohammad Najem, members of media advocacy organization Social Media Exchange (SMEX), said that the page encourages individuals to impose their personal moral values onto others.

...