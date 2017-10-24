Beirut venue sparks debate on railway preservation

The rusting skeletons of Lebanon's railway emerge unexpectedly amid litter and overgrown vegetation in various hidden spots of Beirut.



The same train that now lies neglected in Mar Mikhael's old station is also proudly showcased in Lebanon's black-and-white postcards from the end of the 19th century. In 1881, when construction of the railway system began, the train was custom-built by Switzerland to fit the rail tracks connecting Beirut to Damascus. The particular peculiarity of these trains lies in the fact that they were expressly manufactured by countries such as Switzerland and Germany to fit the 105-centimeter tracks that run between Beirut and Damascus, resulting in the creation of what have now become rare objects.



"They didn't have trucks [at the time] – they used the train to build the rails in front of it while carrying the material necessary for its construction," Boutros Maalouf said.



He estimated that there were 15 different types of such trains in Lebanon, with only a few examples remaining outside the country.

...