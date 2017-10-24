1983 bombing was opening salvo in ‘war on terror’: Pence

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence Monday described the 1983 Beirut bombing that killed over 200 Marines as the "opening salvo" of the war on terror as he hit out at Hezbollah and Iran.



The vice president's comments came during a ceremony at the Marine barracks in Washington D.C. to mark the 34 anniversary of the bombing in Beirut that killed 241 U.S. servicemen. During his speech, Pence berated Tehran and framed the attack on the U.S. Marines as part of a series of outrages that included 9/11 .



The 1983 attack was blamed on Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran.



The United States designates Hezbollah as a terror group.



Pence said that Hezbollah was only a proxy of Iran which he said was the "leading state sponsor of terrorism". He also indicated the toughening of the U.S. stance on Iran.

...