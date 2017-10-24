Israelis doubt Lieberman’s Hezbollah shelling claim

Israeli military officials were quoted Monday rowing back from an assertion by Israel's defense minister that Hezbollah was behind a spate of shelling from Syria which could increase tension on Israel's northern frontier.



Israel's far-right Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said Monday that recent shelling in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights had been carried out by a Syrian cell on Hezbollah's orders without Damascus having been informed, with the aim of stoking Israeli-Syrian fighting.



Five projectiles from Syria set off air raid sirens in Israeli towns Saturday, prompting the Israeli military to say it would step up its response to stray fire from the Syrian war.



Israel last battled Hezbollah in Lebanon in 2006, and has occasionally fired on Syria to attack what it said were Hezbollah or Iranian targets during the civil war, but has mainly avoided direct fighting against Syria since their last war in 1973 .

...