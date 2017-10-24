Son of SLA officer crosses back into Lebanon

BEIRUT: The following security-related events took place across Lebanon Monday: LEBANESE NATIONAL CROSSES BORDER FROM ISRAELA Lebanese national crossed into the country's south from Israel, the Lebanese Army announced.



FOR ILLEGAL ENTRY Twenty Syrians nationals were arrested for illegally entering Lebanon, the Internal Security Forces said in a statement.



The ISF identified the suspects as Lebanese nationals A.Z., A.N. and T.Z.



THREE LEBANESE ARRESTED FOR THEFT Three Lebanese men were arrested on suspicion of stealing motorbikes in the Baabda town of Mreijeh, a statement from the Internal Security Forces reported Monday.



The three suspects, identified as A.N., AA.N., 1997, and AA.N. were arrested in Beirut on Oct. 21

...