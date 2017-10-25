New technology brings promise for visually impaired

Electronic glasses that help the visually impaired recover their sight have reached Lebanon. The glasses, called eSight 3, help legally blind people or people with severe visual impairment improve their sight. According to Nagi Bassil, a Lebanese optometrist with Optique et Vision who helped launch eSight 3 in the country, the glasses are "the best and newest technology".



The glasses perform various functions.



For people with low vision, a light atop the glasses helps balance image clarity.



The glasses are available through VisioVenti – a company that manufactures ophthalmic lenses and contact lenses, among other things.



eSight 3 is expensive, costing between $14,000 and $15,000 in Lebanon because of the import costs, Bassil said.

...