UNESCO's 2017/18 Global Education Monitoring Report highlights the responsibility of governments to provide universal quality education and stresses that accountability is indispensable in achieving this goal.



Whereas transparency would help identify problems, only one in six governments publish annual education monitoring reports. Lebanon has not published a national education monitoring report for the public for at least seven years.



In the European Union in 2009-2014, 38 percent of education and training tenders only had one bidder, compared to 16 percent of tenders in the construction sector, indicating that the risk of corruption is higher in education than in the building industry.



There are 264 million children and youth out of school and 100 million young people currently unable to read.



The report calls on governments to:



Ensure the right to education is justiciable, which is not the case in 45 percent of countries.



Meet the education funding benchmarks of at least 4 percent of GDP and at least 15 percent of public expenditure to education.



The Global Education Monitoring Report is developed by an independent team and published by UNESCO. It has the official mandate of monitoring progress in meeting the SDGs for education.

