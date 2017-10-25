Future of refugees not in Lebanon: Lazzarini

The future of refugees is not in Lebanon, but in their homeland, a top United Nations official in Lebanon said Tuesday.



Separately, head of the United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon said Tuesday that UNIFIL's ongoing presence in the country showed that a lasting peace between Lebanon and Israel was still elusive.



UNIFIL currently has a force of around 10,500 peacekeepers from 41 troop-contributing countries.



"We must work together as one to promote peace in our time and a better tomorrow for future generations, as was envisaged by those who drafted the United Nations Charter 72 years ago," Beary said.



More than 300 peacekeepers have lost their lives over the nearly 40 years that UNIFIL has been operating in Lebanon.

...