Australia makes $23.3M pledge to Lebanese schools

The Australian government Tuesday pledged a $23.3 million contribution to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) for education in Lebanon over the next three years.



The announcement from UNICEF came as Australian Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove visited a Lebanese public school in Burj Hammoud with Education Minister Marwan Hamadeh as part of his three-day official visit.



However, in September, Human Rights Watch questioned spending in relation to education for Syrian refugees.



By the end of last year, $97 million of the $350 million pledged to Lebanon had not arrived, Human Rights Watch said.

