2018 budget talks delayed until changes approved

Cabinet sessions scheduled this week to discuss the 2018 state budget draft law have been postponed until the finance minister approves amendments, a political source said Tuesday.



Hariri previously announced that the Cabinet will begin drafting the 2018 budget this week.



Nevertheless, the Cabinet is set to meet Thursday to discuss a routine agenda of 45 items.



After the Cabinet session ends, the ministerial committee tasked with following up on the Syrian refugee issue, is set to meet.



The committee is expected to look at a plan prepared by Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, head of the Free Patriotic Movement, to address the Syrian refugee crisis in the country.



There are some 1.5 million Syrian refugees in Lebanon, according to government estimates.

