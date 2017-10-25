ISF busts drug ring

The Internal Security Forces busted one of Lebanon's largest narcotics networks after a months-long surveillance operation, the ISF announced Wednesday.



Over 10 suspects have been arrested from July in the three-part operation foiling Captagon and hashish producers and dealers.



The ISF searched barrels seized from the pick-up truck, discovering 4 million Captagon pills stored in 228 of the total 366 barrels.



In simultaneous raids around the country, nine members of the network were arrested, including six Lebanese nationals, two Syrians and an Egyptian.

...