Frangieh compares Bassil with Ghazi Kanaan

MP Sleiman Frangieh said he would meet with longtime foe Samir Geagea before President Michel Aoun because of Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil's actions.



Turning to the controversial comments made by Bsharri MP Strida Geagea in Australia earlier this week, Frangieh was quick to downplay any attempts at driving a wedge between Marada and Lebanese Forces.



MP Geagea appeared in a video talking about her late father and how she met her husband and current LF leader Samir Geagea.



Samir Geagea was accused of killing Marada MP Sleiman Frangieh's father Tony Frangieh in the Ehden massacre on June 13, 1978 .

