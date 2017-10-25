Aoun calls on Arab countries to open dialogue

President Michel Aoun Wednesday called on Arab nations to be open to dialogue to end the crises facing the region, according to a statement from Baabda Palace.



Aoun, who sponsored the conference, stressed the importance of collaboration between all Arab countries, but expressed, in particular, his satisfaction with the issuance of two decisions in Saudi Arabia to cooperate with Lebanon in the fields of education and housing.



Secretary-General of the conference Dr. Zuhair Mohammed al-Sarraj thanked Aoun for sponsoring the conference and for giving Fenianos the authority to appoint him as its representative.



Regarding the Lebanese economy, the Baabda Palace statement said that Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh briefed Aoun on his recent visit to the U.S. where he participated in meetings with the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

...