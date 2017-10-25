Court issues indictments in Sidon judge killings

Beirut's Court of Cassation Wednesday issued indictments against members of an Islamist militia for the killing of four Sidon judges 18 years ago.



Judge Pierre Francis decided to seek the death penalty in the indictment of the former head of the Ansar organization Ahmad Abdel-Karim al-Saadi, also known as "Abu Mahjun".



The indictment also took into consideration the attempted murder of two other people that were in the court at the time.



Abu Muhjin, according to the judge, had ordered the killings, which were carried out with two unlicensed Kalashnikov submachine guns.



In addition to the Wednesday indictment, the former leader also has had charges of murder raised against him for the killing of Shiekh Nizar al-Halabi, who used to work with Islamic charitable organizations in Sidon.

