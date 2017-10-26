Home brewer keeps up with craft despite obstacles

In Lebanon, becoming a pioneer of home brewing takes a whole set of additional skills.



Following a study period in Colorado, where the local craft beer scene is thriving, Tohme came back to Lebanon with few plans for the future and a great interest in the art of mixing grain, hops, yeast and water.



The hop plant responsible for giving beer its traditional bitter, zesty or citric flavor, is hard to grow in Lebanon's hot climate, while importing hops from abroad can cost more than a home brewer can afford.



One of them became the main component of the Amber Ale presented by Tohme at the Beirut International Beer Event held in September this year, which saw the participation of five home brewers.



The per capita beer intake in Lebanon was estimated in 2014 to be of 5.5 liters – a fraction of the over 100 liters of Germany, for example.

...