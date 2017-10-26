Saadi indicted over Sidon judges’ killings

Beirut's Court of Cassation Wednesday issued indictments against the former head of an Islamist Palestinian faction over the killing of four Sidon judges in the late 1990s. Judge Pierre Francis recommended the death penalty in the indictment of the former head of the Palestinian faction Osbat al-Ansar Ahmad Abdel-Karim al-Saadi, also known as Abu Muhjin.



According to the indictment, Abu Muhjin ordered the murder of judges Hassan Osman, Walid Harmoush, Imad Chehab and Issam Abu Daher.



The indictment also took into consideration the attempted murder of two other people who were in the court at the time.



In addition to the Wednesday indictment, Abu Muhjin has also been accused of the murder of the head of the Association of Islamic Charitable Projects Nizar al-Halabi in August 1995 .



In an April court appearance, suspect Imad Yassin, accused of being Daesh's (ISIS) former emir in Ain al-Hilweh, said that Abu Muhjin had carried out the attack on the judges to strike the Lebanese state, and named several of the other suspects in the case.

...