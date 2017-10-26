ISF busts drug ring; Israel spy arrested

The Internal Security Forces busted one of Lebanon's largest narcotics networks after a monthslong surveillance operation, the ISF announced Wednesday.



The ISF searched barrels seized from the pickup truck, discovering 4 million Captagon pills stored in 228 of the total 366 barrels.



In the storage center in Baalbeck, 90 barrels filled with around 19 tons of formamide and 893 bags filled with aluminum hydroxide were found, weighing in at around 22 tons.



The drugs were hidden inside an oven to be smuggled out of Lebanon.



In simultaneous raids around the country, nine members of the network were arrested, including six Lebanese nationals, two Syrians and an Egyptian.

...