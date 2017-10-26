Army chief’s Washington visit met with funding pledges, support

met with funding pledges, support



Army head Gen. Joseph Aoun was given assurances of ongoing military assistance from the United States as he presented his vision for the future of the Lebanese military during a meeting with senior U.S. officials in Washington Wednesday.



The meetings came as part of Aoun's official visit to Washington to discuss future aid and support for the Army.



Aoun also met Tuesday with U.S. Central Command head Gen. Joseph Votel, who promised a future increase in assistance to the Army.

