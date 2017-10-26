U.S. House tightens Hezbollah sanctions, eyes govt bodies

The United States opened the door to imposing sanctions on the Lebanese government Wednesday night with bills targeting both Hezbollah and Iran. The U.S. House of Representatives voted late Wednesday night on two bills specifically authorizing sanctions against government bodies complicit with Hezbollah.



The first bill amends and builds on the 2015 HIFPA law in significant ways.



The new bill also specifically calls out government bodies.



The bill also targets government bodies that provide support to Hezbollah.



The human shields bill will now go to the Senate. The new HIFPA bill will likely go to a conference committee where differences between the House and Senate versions will be ironed out, before a final bill is passed and sent to President Donald Trump.

...