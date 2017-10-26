Cabinet session begins, heated debate expected

Summary
Prime Minister Saad Hariri is heading a Cabinet session Thursday where talks are expected to be heated as officials remain divided over vote law mechanisms and the 2018 state budget draft law.
A ministerial committee tasked with the implementation of a new electoral law failed Wednesday to make any breakthrough, as in previous meetings, reflecting enduring differences among the rival factions over a voting mechanism to govern next year's parliamentary elections, the first since 2009 .
