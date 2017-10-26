Zakka questions government's inaction in call with Hariri

Detained in Iran for roughly two years, Lebanese citizen Nizar Zakka asked Prime Minister Saad Hariri Thursday why his government had yet to issue an official statement on his situation.



In a phone call between the two "despite the difficulty of communication and interruptions," Hariri spoke of his efforts to get Zakka released in coordination with the Foreign Ministry and President Michel Aoun, according to a statement from Zakka's attorney.



Zakka, a Lebanese citizen and permanent U.S. resident, was arrested while attending state-sponsored women's conference in Tehran in 2015 .

