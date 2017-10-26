Tillerson sees "no future" for Assad, his family in Syria

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Thursday that Washington sees no future for President Bashar Assad in Syria's government, insisting "the reign of the Assad family is coming to an end".



Tillerson made the comments after what he called a "fruitful" discussion with U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura, who is expected to reconvene U.N.-mediated peace Syrian talks in the the coming weeks in the wake of recent battlefield gains by Assad's Russian-backed forces.



Tillerson also sought to play down any idea that the Syrian government's advances might amount to a "triumph" for Iran, which has been a key backer of Assad.



Russia-backed Syrian government forces as well as U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led troops have recently significantly reduced territory controlled by Daesh across Syria.

...