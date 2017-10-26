South Beirut resident apologies to Hezbollah for expletive filled rant

Multiple local residents of a south Beirut suburb who appeared on live TV earlier this week to express anger at Hezbollah and its leader for condoning the removal of illegal businesses in the area by security forces, took to TV again Thursday to offer apologies for blasting the group.



A local man from Hay al-Sellom who gave a live, expletive-filled rant against Hezbollah leader Sayyad Hasan Nasrallah for what he claimed was the group leader's approval of the removal of dozens of illegally built stalls in the area.

...