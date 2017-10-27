Split over biometric voter ID cards lingers

The ministerial committee tasked with the implementation of a new electoral law will reconvene Friday in an attempt to bridge differences between members over implementing biometric ID cards. The issue of biometric cards was raised in Thursday's Cabinet meeting, where ministers were informed of the lack of progress during the electoral committee meeting held Wednesday, Information Minister Melhem Riachi told reporters after the Cabinet session.



Differences on how to approach the implementation of biometric cards have created a split between the committee members, particularly between Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk and Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil.



Parliamentary elections are set to take place in May 2018 .



Despite the differences, politicians have assured the public that elections would be held on time.



Minister for the Displaced Talal Arslan, who is also a committee member, said this week that procrastination during the committee was deliberate.



The Cabinet also approved a decree to provide all telecoms data to security forces for the next four months, Riachi added.

...