New Canadian envoy gets to work

Canadian Ambassador to Lebanon Emmanuelle Lamoureux had never been to Lebanon before she arrived on Sept. 1 to take up her three-year posting, but she didn't come unprepared. Having spent the past two years in Canada's capital Ottawa working on the country's strategy for the Middle East, Lamoureux has arrived with a road map for her role in Lebanon.



Canada is one of the countries that has bolstered support for the Lebanese Army to shore up security in light of the conflict zone that encircles Lebanon.



Another area of focus for stabilization is the impact of the over 1 million refugees in Lebanon that have fled the war in Syria.



While praising the success of the Canadian approach, which has welcomed close to 50,000 Syrian refugees since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau entered office on Nov. 4, 2015 and gained international attention for its private sponsorship program, Lamoureux acknowledged that there is less of a strain on Canada than on a country like Lebanon.



Despite an emphasis on supporting Lebanon and the many refugees it hosts, Lamoureux underscored that her, and Canada's, role goes far beyond mitigating crises.

