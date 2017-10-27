Mountain of waste in Sidon ‘will disappear’

Sidon Mayor Mohammad Saudi Thursday assured local residents that the growing mountain of garbage in a nearby waste treatment plant would be removed within 10 weeks.



The discussion aimed to find solutions to the growing piles of waste at the IBC Municipal Waste Treatment Center and outline a general vision for waste treatment in the Sidon area.



It was designed as a zero-waste facility able to sort recyclables for sale and turn organic waste into fertilizer and electric power.



What is left is solid waste, neither organic nor recyclable that needs to be incinerated or landfilled.



Waste mountains are nothing new in the city.

...