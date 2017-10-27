Islamist ‘terrorist’ flees Ain al-Hilweh camp

Palestinian Islamist Ali Hmayyed, a suspected loyalist to extremist militia leader Bilal Badr and also known as Ali Nejmeh, was lured to a point southeast of Ain al-Hilweh and arrested by the Lebanese Army.



Separately, notorious Islamist Shadi Mawlawi appeared to have fled to Syria several days ago, the source said Thursday. A security source told The Daily Star that Mawlawi had left the camp on Oct. 20 and then exited the country along with four other wanted men through Tripoli during the night.



Mawlawi had intentions to leave the camp and Islamist factions requested that he do so, according to the security source.



Mawlawi is wanted for planning several attacks against the Lebanese Army in Tripoli, after which he fled to Ain al-Hilweh. He is believed to have been in the camp since leaving Tripoli when the Army launched a security crackdown on Islamist militants in April 2014 .



A source inside the camp told The Daily Star that people were questioning how Mawlawi managed to escape.

...