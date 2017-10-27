Investigation into Mawlawi's escape underway

Lebanese authorities are looking into information that a notorious wanted Islamist had fled the Palestinian refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh, General Security Chief Maj.



Speaking to Al-Hayat, Ibrahim said that authorities received information from sources confirming that Shadi Mawlawi had left the south Lebanon camp.



News came out Thursday that Mawlawi fled Ain al-Hilweh to Syria several days ago.



Mawlawi is wanted for planning several attacks against the Lebanese Army in Tripoli, after which he fled to Ain al-Hilweh.

