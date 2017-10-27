Electoral law already being violated: LADE

The Lebanese Association for Democratic Elections Friday released a statement criticizing the government's handling of preparations for upcoming parliamentary elections.



The electoral supervisory committee, formed on Sept. 15 by decree, has been created in violation of Article 18 of Lebanon's 2017 electoral law, LADE said, due to the lack of specified salaries for its members.



The budget for elections was decided by the Interior Ministry, LADE said, rather than on the recommendation of the committee, as Article 23 of the law stipulates.



After years of wrangling, Lebanese lawmakers passed a new voting law in June that governs the parliamentary elections slated for spring 2018 .

