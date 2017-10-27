Ibrahim, Palestinian delegation talk wanted criminals in Ain al-Hilweh

Gen. Abbas Ibrahim Friday discussed the conditions of Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon with a delegation from Palestinian factions and Islamist forces, a General Security statement announced.



Abbas specifically touched on the issue of wanted suspects in Sidon's Ain al-Hilweh, a day after a security source told The Daily Star that notorious Islamist Shadi Mawlawi appeared to have fled to Syria from the camp several days ago.



Gen. Sobhi Abu Arab confirmed to The Daily Star earlier this month that a Daesh (ISIS) -- linked terror cell head fled Ain al-Hilweh at the time.

...