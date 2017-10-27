Aoun rejects naturalization of non-Lebanese

Lebanon rejects the naturalization of any non-Lebanese national on Lebanese soil, President Michel Aoun said Friday, according to a statement from the presidency.



"Aoun conveyed the message to the British Minister of State for the Department for International Development and Minister of State for the Foreign and Commonwealth office of Lebanon's demand for speeding up a permanent solution to the Syrian crisis," the statement reported.



The president also thanked the British government for their continued support for the Lebanese Army, including the special forces protecting Lebanon's eastern border.

