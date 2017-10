President Michel Aoun Friday discussed ways to strengthen trade and bilateral relations with Armenian Economy Minister Suren Karayan at the Baabda Palace, a statement from Aoun's press office said.



Aoun underscored the historic importance of Armenian-Lebanese relations, encouraging mutual and direct investment between the two countries through increased trade and tourism cooperation.



Aoun also promised to take up Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan on his invitation to visit Armenia.

...