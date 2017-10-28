NDU’s new leadership looks to affordability, equality

Sustainability, affordability and gender equality are the three main pillars upon which the newly appointed president of Notre Dame University – Louaize – rests his new vision for the future of the Maronite institution.



Therefore, Najem plans to guide the institution toward achieving goals that send a message to its student body.



NDU spends an annual $10 million in financial aid and scholarships, according to figures provided to The Daily Star by the university.



NDU cannot preach mutual respect without giving women equal representation, Najem said.



Tolerance of views and religion is also one of the goals Najem said NDU will be striving for.



While the Zouk Mosbeh campus is predominantly attended by Catholic students, the one in the Chouf hills of Deir al-Qamar is predominantly attended by Druze students and the Koura campus by Sunni Muslims.



As a teacher, as well as a PhD student of biblical exegesis, the new president wants his institution to embody the etymological meaning of education, which rests upon the figure of a mentor.

...