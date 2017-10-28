The peaceful revolution led by Rafik Hariri

On the other hand, revolution is mainly a violent act that aims to change a regime and effect the society by stimulating social change that will move the same society from one social system to another. Peaceful revolution has the same aim of a revolution but without the violence. Examples of "peaceful revolutions" that happened around the world are those that occurred in the United Kingdom during the year 1688, in the Philippines in 1986 and in Germany in 1989 .



From here, the former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri (Nov. 1, 1944 – Feb. 14, 2005) started in 1979 applying a holistic approach to revive the Lebanese community after the Civil War. He came with a long-term plan that folds between Jimmy Carter's definition of peace and the "peaceful revolution" that the Germans accomplished. However, his peaceful revolution wasn't aiming to result in a direct social transformation.

...