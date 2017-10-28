Women survivors of the Armenian Genocide

"Perched above the vast Armenian plateau sits the majestic Mount Ararat," a woman's voice says, guiding the audience through the birth of Armenian mythological god Vahagn and goddess Astghik in the opening of the documentary "Women of 1915 ". Astghik is an embodiment of the Armenian woman in the film.



The inspiration for this film – focused on the role played by brave and determined women during the Armenian Genocide of 1915 – came to Maronian during the research for his previous feature, the acclaimed "Orphans of the Genocide".



The filmmaker realized that behind the survival of each orphan, there was a woman whose story deserved to be told.

...