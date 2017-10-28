Students strive to ‘box out’ extremism

Fourteen media students at Notre Dame University, Louaizeh, have set out to "box out" extremism in an ambitious media and on-the-ground campaign as part of Facebook's Global Digital Challenge sponsored by the U.S. State Department.



The campaign is officially endorsed by Lebanese basketball players Bassel Bawji and Rony Fahed.



The Facebook competition challenges student groups to counter the "pervasiveness of hate and extremism on social media". Winners of the competition will be awarded $10,000 for their initiative.



Following a period of research, the NDU students decided to target "at-risk" individuals between 16 to 35-years-old.



Commenting on political and religious divides in the country, the NDU student said the group wanted to include a diverse range of participants that would reflect a broad cross-section of Lebanese society.

...