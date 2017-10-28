Hariri: New judicial year restores faith in state

Months after Lebanese judges ended a weekslong strike, the new judicial year was opened Friday by President Michel Aoun at the Justice Palace where he stressed the need for an independent judiciary.



The official opening has not been held for several years due to the lack of a president for more than two years and periods of heightened security concerns.



However, recently approved judicial appointments were met with mixed reactions from judges.



Aoun also declared June 8 "the Day of the Judiciary Martyrs in Lebanon," in honor of the four judges killed on June 8, 1999, in the southern city of Sidon.

